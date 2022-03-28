4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $184,900

Prestigious home built and previously lived in by locally renowned architect Wesley Murphy! This 4-bedroom, 3 full bath home sits on a .41-acre lot in the desirable Prospect Heights neighborhood. Spend summer nights in the gazebo overlooking the water. Kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful hardwoods throughout – You’ll love this home’s distinctive design! Seller is being transferred for work, so some personal items are for sale. Listed square footage does NOT include fully finished basement! Showing slots will be available through Showingtime 12pm-8pm Saturdays and Sundays, and 3pm-8pm Monday-Friday.