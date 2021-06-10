Are you looking for a home with a big lot, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms? Look no further as you found it! A 4 bedroom; 2 bathrooms refreshed home with 1755sqft of elbow room not including the walk-out basement is sitting on a double lot. A short ride to downtown Auburn or your favorite maria on Owasco Lake. Within walking distance to Auburn High Scool and Seward Elementary School. This cozy home is looking for a new family as it has outgrown for the current family. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
When a blurry chart came into focus, it was clear that a few Cayuga County zip codes were among the municipalities in New York with the lowest…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.
- Updated
AUBURN — A special board meant to address properties that have been deemed nuisances in Auburn is set to meet for the first time this month.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department has charged two Auburn residents with child-sex crimes, one of whom was already being held on a murder charge.
- Updated
New York is moving toward easing its mask mandate for schools and using the same guidance for summer camps.
- Updated
A newly released state comptroller's office audit — which contributed to a 2019 criminal charge against the elected Owasco highway superintend…