 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $190,000

Are you looking for a home with a big lot, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms? Look no further as you found it! A 4 bedroom; 2 bathrooms refreshed home with 1755sqft of elbow room not including the walk-out basement is sitting on a double lot. A short ride to downtown Auburn or your favorite maria on Owasco Lake. Within walking distance to Auburn High Scool and Seward Elementary School. This cozy home is looking for a new family as it has outgrown for the current family. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News