4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

Welcome to one story living at its finest in the Town of Owasco! This home is just steps from Owasco Elementary School and located on the Avenues of Owasco where you can walk and enjoy quiet neighborhood living. Featuring 4 bedrooms and over 1300 square feet, this ranch has a great deck that looks over the beautiful fenced-in back yard. The spacious dining area opens up to the living room. There is also a huge walk-in closet that could be switched back to a bedroom along with 3 other spacious bedrooms including a very large master bedroom with sitting area. Make an appointment today!