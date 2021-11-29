Welcome to one story living at its finest in the Town of Owasco! This home is just steps from Owasco Elementary School and located on the Avenues of Owasco where you can walk and enjoy quiet neighborhood living. Featuring 4 bedrooms and over 1300 square feet, this ranch has a great deck that looks over the beautiful fenced-in back yard. The spacious dining area opens up to the living room. There is also a huge walk-in closet that could be switched back to a bedroom along with 3 other spacious bedrooms including a very large master bedroom with sitting area. Make an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn Police Department said a man was charged with a felony drug crime after being caught with powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.
New York state is still months away from allowing recreational marijuana retailers to open, but one business in Cayuga County apparently doesn…
AUBURN — There's a new convenience store in the former 7-Eleven on State Street, and its name is a nod to the famed Slurpee chain.
A Cayuga County town may have changed its mind about "opting out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law.
After 18 years in business, Cate and Sally has closed their Skaneateles women's clothing boutique of the same name.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Today's look back at local history as captured in the pages of The Citizen:
AUBURN — People on both sides of Genesee Street in Auburn greeted the city's first holiday parade in two years with cheers.
With COVID-19 cases surging and the holiday season about to hit full speed, Cayuga County health officials are concerned about the direction t…