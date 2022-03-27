4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $199,900

We've all heard the old adage Location, Location, Location, but does it really get better than this inside the City of Auburn. If you love and need to be on the East End for work, friends or family this is the place. If you love walks at Hoopes Park, you can practically hear the fountains flowing. If you need Herman Avenue Schools for the little ones, they can walk through the back gate while you sip your coffee and watch them walk to school with an unobstructed view to the front door. During the Spring, Summer and Fall you have your own beautiful newly built school playground and basketball courts. This is a house you will create a lifetime full of memories and this is all in your backyard. Within a five minute walk you can get to East junior High, The Cayuga County Community College and its scenic nature trail. All of this and I haven't even described the best part, the HOME ITSELF. Offering 4 bedrooms, with a possible 5th if needed, huge kitchen, formal dining room, two separate living areas, full attic and partially finished rec room in the basement. The potential of this home can not be overstated.