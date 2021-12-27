 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $214,900

Welcome home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has it all. The home is situated on a large, private lot that is close to all the amenities the finger lakes have to offer. The main level has three bedrooms and a full bath. And a large great room which has a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and tons of windows to take in the view. Just off the great room is a spacious deck for entertaining. The lower level has an equal amount of space. Which includes a spacious bathroom, bedroom and a large living space with a wood burning fireplace. This level also walks out to your private yard and patio. This home has so much potential. Just minutes from Skaneateles, Auburn and Owasco Lake. Don't miss out on this opportunity to call this house your home

