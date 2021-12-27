Welcome home! This lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has it all. The home is situated on a large, private lot that is close to all the amenities the finger lakes have to offer. The main level has three bedrooms and a full bath. And a large great room which has a wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and tons of windows to take in the view. Just off the great room is a spacious deck for entertaining. The lower level has an equal amount of space. Which includes a spacious bathroom, bedroom and a large living space with a wood burning fireplace. This level also walks out to your private yard and patio. This home has so much potential. Just minutes from Skaneateles, Auburn and Owasco Lake. Don't miss out on this opportunity to call this house your home
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
AUBURN — Tapangah Becker tried to address the man about to be sentenced in the overdose death of her father, but could not get the words out. …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Bill Moore did not think he would be home again.
The Cayuga County Health Department announced that it has been informed of a state investigation into a manure leak incident this week on a da…
For Bill Gabak, his pursuit of a medal he earned during his U.S. Navy service began with a news article.
AUBURN — An Auburn man was given time in state prison after previously admitting to a drug charge and shooting a woman with a BB gun.
AUBURN — An Auburn man found guilty by Cayuga County jury of raping a woman was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.
As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Cayuga County, hospitalizations are now on the rise.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.