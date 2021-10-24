This spectacular 4 bedroom home , 1 1/2 baths is impressive as you step in with custom cherry woodwork throughout the home, beautiful hardwood floors , first floor offers kitchen with brand new porcelain floors, dinning room, living room, parlor room, the home is historically noted as it has the charm of the 1800’s with the upgrades of today ! The 2nd level features the four spacious bedrooms, and full bath, and a walk up attic that is finished and ready for lots of storage. Some of the exclusives features are stain glass at the top of the 2nd floor, 4 fireplaces , one that actually is wood burning , 4 pocket doors on the first level that really adds to the uniqueness and character of this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $219,000
