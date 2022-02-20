We have a lot to offer in this country home. Situated on a mostly flat 3.4 acres, there is plenty of elbow room for everyone in our wonderful home. 4 very good sized bedrooms with 2 and a half baths; one full bath in master bedroom featuring an awesome, large jet tub and neutral tone ceramics. Our kitchen boasts granite counter tops and ranch style kitchen. Our open wall allows for flowing conversation and also there is a breakfast bar. Our 2 story out building is absolutely huge and can serve for animals as there is a convenient flex door for animals. Let your imagination free with the use of the 2nd story. First floor has been used as a very large workout room. Gorgeous built in hutch with sideboard in dining room. Tray ceiling that are absolutely beautiful.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $219,000
