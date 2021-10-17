Outstanding home in a great neighborhood! Beautiful inside and outside with privacy fence surrounding above ground pool. This spacious home offers a gorgeous year round Florida room, new kitchen with granite countertops, all new windows, beautiful flooring! Upstairs boasts 3 large bedrooms and all new full bath with corian vanity top. There is a large extra family room down that could easily convert to a fourth bedroom. This is truly a move in home, view this home soon, it won't last!!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $224,900
