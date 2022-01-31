Welcome Home! Nothing to do but move in to this immaculate 4-bedroom, home with 2 full bathrooms. Lovely kitchen, formal dining room with sliders leading to a spacious deck overlooking a large back yard. large family room. Gleaming hardwoods. One car garage. Entire property beautifully landscaped. All new windows, new sumps, basement waterproofed, large tree in backyard trimmed and stabilizer added. Vinyl siding. William H Seward Elementary is around the corner. Auburn High School is within walking distance. Clifford Park is close by with playground, basketball and tennis courts, ball field, club house, and lots of entertainment in the summer. Owasco Lake and Emerson Park are minutes away. This property has sooo much to offer. Schedule a tour of this incredible opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $224,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person has died in a house fire in Auburn Friday morning, the Auburn Fire Department said.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
An Auburn resident is the new leader of a global dental laboratory network.
AUBURN — An Auburn man whose 2019 jury trial conviction was overturned last year rejected a plea offer in Cayuga County Court Thursday and wil…
Two new leaders for Cayuga County's social services and mental health departments will officially take the reins from one person who is retiri…
MINEOLA — A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over c…
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has charged the parents of four children who were reported missing Wednesday night but found safe less th…
Three of Cayuga County's four nursing homes unconditionally offer COVID-19 tests to visitors unable to provide their own. A relative of a resi…