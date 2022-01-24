Welcome Home! Nothing to do but move in to this immaculate 4-bedroom, home with 2 full bathrooms. Lovely kitchen, formal dining room with sliders leading to a spacious deck overlooking a large back yard. large family room. Gleaming hardwoods. One car garage. Entire property beautifully landscaped. All new windows, new sumps, basement waterproofed, large tree in backyard trimmed and stabilizer added. Vinyl siding. William H Seward Elementary is around the corner. Auburn High School is within walking distance. Clifford Park is close by with playground, basketball and tennis courts, ball field, club house, and lots of entertainment in the summer. Owasco Lake and Emerson Park are minutes away. This property has sooo much to offer. Call today to schedule a tour of this incredible opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,000
