 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900

This ranch is situated in a nice quite walking neighborhood in the Town of Sennett just outside the city limits of Auburn, NY. The first floor features a nice sized kitchen, formal dining room, living room with built-in shelving and fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath plus a mudroom walking into the house off of the garage. The finished basement also has a family room, den area, workout room, and additional bedroom along with a full bathroom. The dining room walks out to a sprawling patio looking over the back yard and large shed and is completely fenced in which is perfect for your pets our your future pool! Schedule an appointment today for a private showing!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News