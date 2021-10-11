This ranch is situated in a nice quite walking neighborhood in the Town of Sennett just outside the city limits of Auburn, NY. The first floor features a nice sized kitchen, formal dining room, living room with built-in shelving and fireplace, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath plus a mudroom walking into the house off of the garage. The finished basement also has a family room, den area, workout room, and additional bedroom along with a full bathroom. The dining room walks out to a sprawling patio looking over the back yard and large shed and is completely fenced in which is perfect for your pets our your future pool! Schedule an appointment today for a private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $239,900
