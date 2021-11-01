4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $269,900

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is situated in the Town of Owasco overlooking beautiful sunsets. This center hall colonial has a kitchen that is open to the family room. Off of the family room is a nice sized deck that walks out to the large yard. The main floor also includes a formal living room, dining room, and half bath. On the second story you will find large bedrooms along with a master bedroom and master bathroom. The home also has plenty of storage in the basement and an attached 2 car garage. Come today to view this home!