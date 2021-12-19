4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $274,900

Welcome home! This country home with tall ceilings has been remodeled from top to bottom while maintaining its charm and character. Located in the Skaneateles School District and in the Hamlet of Owasco, this property features over 2400 square feet of living space, first floor bedroom, 2 full baths, dry basement, large 2+ car garage with plenty of storage, beautiful woodwork, and much more. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the Skaneateles School District at a discounted price!