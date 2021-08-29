4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $329,000

Welcome to the Owasco Ranch you've been waiting for! This must see, meticulously maintained 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home is move in ready. This home features an open floor plan, a master suite wing, a large family room that walks out on to a deck, and an additional room that could be used as an office or play area. The eat-in kitchen boasts granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, wood burning fireplace, and a cozy sitting area. This, along with a lower level family room, wet-bar, and walkout on to a large patio makes this the perfect home for entertaining. This home is made complete the picturesque landscape and mature trees. Hurry, this won't last long!