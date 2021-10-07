 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $33,000

HUD Home. Abstract and survey are the responsibility of the purchaser. Disclosures Attached. Located in the city of Auburn, this home is only 1.2 miles from the high school and walking distance to Clifford Park! The home is set back from the road for some privacy and contains 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The good sized kitchen and living room are great for gatherings.

