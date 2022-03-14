4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900

Welcome to 2 South Hunter Avenue. This gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Sennett, just outside of the city limits, has 3 levels of living. As you come home and enter the 2 car attached garage and walk into your foyer you have your living room to your left, the large kitchen straight ahead and a half bath to your right. As you continue you'll find a 2nd living area and dining room that opens to the deck and immaculate backyard with in ground pool. On the 2nd floor there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a master en suite and walk in closet. In the basement there is a large rec room, laundry and half bath. Some of the recent updates include; updated basement with new paint, new tiles, new closet door/barn door, new wall panels (1 side) and some ceiling panels, renovated 1st floor bathroom, renovated master bathroom, updated master bedroom closet, new pool liner and refurbished pump, flooring, new flooring throughout 1st floor, refinished back patio and back patio awning. This home 2,100 square footage in the listing is based on the owner's appraisal. There is an additional 672 square foot rec room for a total of 2,772 sq foot of finished space.