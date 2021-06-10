Beautiful Colonial home situated on 3 picturesque acres in the Town of Fleming. Spacious throughout this modern home. Enter the first floor through the formal living room with a large den (or bedroom) to the left. Continue through the formal living room to a large, eat-in kitchen with Granite countertops, ample cabinetry, breakfast bar, and sliding glass doors leading to a comfortable, spacious 4-season family room. 4-season room leads to 2-tier deck with stair access to the backyard. Enormous Master bedroom suite features new carpeting, walk-in closet, large full bathroom boasting unique quartz countertops, oversized step-in shower with custom tile design, new flooring and commode. Remodeled ½-bath with washer and dryer, quartz countertops, and flooring. Second story features 3 large bedrooms, large closets, and a full bathroom, with the option of an additional bedroom. Basement is mostly finished and features a huge rec/family room and another possible bedroom. Egress to a delightful patio with a 1-year-old, 6-person hot tub that the seller has decided to include. Incredible view of the vast, 3-acre backyard abundant with wildlife. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $364,900
