New to the market. SPECIAL LISTING. Historic turn key farm house with four barns on a five acre parcel in the heart of the Fingerlakes. Surrounded by wineries this beautiful property is ten minutes to Auburn, twenty minutes to the village of Skaneateles and 25 minutes to Ithaca. The farm was built by the prominent Hayden Letchworth family in the late 1800’s. Barns have high quality tongue and groove walls and floors and are extremely spacious, consisting of over 11000 square feet. House is completely remodeled and over 2700 square feet of living space. Current owner has maintained the character and beauty of the property but updated with modern amenities. New roof, windows, siding, pex plumbing, insulation, Wells MccCain boiler, original chestnut floors and Piazzetta pellet stove that heats the entire living space. Opportunities like this do not come often in this competitive market. Don't miss out, make your appointment to view today.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn Police Department said a man was charged with a felony drug crime after being caught with powder cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.
New York state is still months away from allowing recreational marijuana retailers to open, but one business in Cayuga County apparently doesn…
AUBURN — There's a new convenience store in the former 7-Eleven on State Street, and its name is a nod to the famed Slurpee chain.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A Cayuga County town may have changed its mind about "opting out" of parts of New York state's marijuana law.
After 18 years in business, Cate and Sally has closed their Skaneateles women's clothing boutique of the same name.
The first significant snowfall event of the season is predicted for the Cayuga County area Monday night into Tuesday.
The board of directors of the Skaneateles Early Childhood Center has appointed Eric Slywiak as the center's new executive director.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Today's look back at local history as captured in the pages of The Citizen: