4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $449,900

New to the market. SPECIAL LISTING. Historic turn key farm house with four barns on a five acre parcel in the heart of the Fingerlakes. Surrounded by wineries this beautiful property is ten minutes to Auburn, twenty minutes to the village of Skaneateles and 25 minutes to Ithaca. The farm was built by the prominent Hayden Letchworth family in the late 1800’s. Barns have high quality tongue and groove walls and floors and are extremely spacious, consisting of over 11000 square feet. House is completely remodeled and over 2700 square feet of living space. Current owner has maintained the character and beauty of the property but updated with modern amenities. New roof, windows, siding, pex plumbing, insulation, Wells MccCain boiler, original chestnut floors and Piazzetta pellet stove that heats the entire living space. Opportunities like this do not come often in this competitive market. Don't miss out, make your appointment to view today.