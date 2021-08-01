The Brinkerhoff, circa 1789, is a Finger Lake historic country estates on 10 acres. The stately colonial has been well loved throughout the years. The picturesque home exudes the grace and charm of yesteryear with today's modern conveniences. The home features 4+ bedrooms, 2 newly renovated full baths, 1st floor laundry, huge NEW kitchen with cathedral ceiling, exposed barn beams, island/ breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, enclosed porch, fieldstone fireplace, built-ins, some original floors, office, workout room, over 11,000 sqft of barns, barn to the north has concrete radiant floors and 2 story office, lovely partly fenced backyard, side patio, pond, and an additional 55 tillable acres is available for sale. Make your dreams become reality here; farming, winery, brewery, wedding venue, shop, storage, horses, B&B, the sky's the limit.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $499,900
