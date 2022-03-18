4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $539,900

Updated, spacious ranch on six acres in Skaneateles schools. Just a short drive from the Village of Skaneateles you will get the most bang for your buck. This four bedroom, four full bath custom built ranch is situated on a large, scenic lot. Inside you will find one spacious room after the next. The great room has vaulted wood ceilings, hardwoods floors and space galore. The well appointed kitchen has gas range, huge pantry and plenty of countertop space. There are also two massive owners suites on the main level and an additional bedroom and full bath as well. There is a private office, laundry room and a dining room. This room could be a potential extra bedroom or an additional home office. The lower level doubles the square footage and can be used as bonus room, multi-generational living or rental unit. This level has a large open floor plan, with a finished bedroom and full bath! There is a 2 plus car garage with built in work bench. This property has too many updates throughout to list here. Outside, around the exterior you will find new landscaping, and a 32 by 32 outbuilding with loft. Don’t miss this opportunity. Schedule a private showing!