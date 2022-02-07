4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $599,000

Bright and immaculate Colonial in wonderful Parcell Woods neighborhood. This Don Kasper built home shows like it was built yesterday with numerous recent upgrades. It boasts 9' and vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwoods, a large open kitchen-family room designed for entertaining with a gas fireplace & new appliances, sliders to a deck and a beautiful inground pool & hot tub area with gazebo, stamped concrete patio, a master suite, French doors to a spacious office, and a large finished lower level with windows & high ceilings (not included in the reported square footage). This 2.3 acre lot with a newer shed and raised bed organic gardens has natural gas, cable & FIOS, central air conditioning, a standby generator, and is located in the award winning Skaneateles school district minutes to both Skaneateles village and Auburn.