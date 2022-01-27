4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $62,500

Be the first to know
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn homeowners received the new assessed value of their properties recently, and many of them aren't happy.
MINEOLA — A New York judge ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can't be enforced, after it was reinstituted by Gov. Kathy Hochul over c…
Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Ta…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
The Cayuga County Legislature on Tuesday will vote on a resolution asking the board of health and health department to not enforce the state's…
A meeting between Cayuga County school superintendents and the health department led to a change in how COVID-19 contact tracing investigation…
The state Office of General Services has awarded four contracts worth more than $1.4 million to build a new concession stand for one of the Ne…
Happy Sunday, everyone! I hope you are staying warm! Today I have some follow-ups I received to recent articles. I thought you might enjoy the…
