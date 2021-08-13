4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $774,900

Welcome to this immaculate custom built Kevin McCormick home, 8 minute drive to the village of Skaneateles. Nestled on 3.3 acres in Skaneateles school district, lantern lights will help guide your way down your private getaway driveway leading you into your 3 car garage. W/ attention to detail, enter your home through a beautiful foyer. Custom woodworking, beautiful crown molding, red oak hardwoods throughout. Spacious chef's kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, and sizable walk-in pantry. Open concept kitchen into the living room makes for great entertaining space. Breakfast room off the kitchen w/ cathedral style ceilings, exposed wood beams, and a sliding glass door to enter your private back yard and relax on your composite deck. Custom trayed ceilings in the dining room with a den/bedroom on the 1st floor. Make your way up to your private 2nd story escape w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. With plenty of space in your oversized master suite, walk-in shower with custom tiling, double vanity & double walk-in closets. 2 other spacious bedrooms with big closets. Common area perfect for a study/library. Basement plumed in. Enjoy what beautiful Skaneateles has to offer!