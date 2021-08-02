4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $829,900

The Brinkerhoff, circa 1789, is a Finger Lake historic country estate on 65 acres. The stately colonial has been well loved throughout the years. The picturesque home exudes the grace and charm of yesteryear with today's modern conveniences. The home features 4+ bedrooms, 2 newly renovated full baths, 1st floor laundry, huge NEW kitchen with cathedral ceiling, exposed barn beams, island/breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, enclosed porch, fieldstone wood fireplace,built-ins, some original floors, office, workout room, over 11000 sqft of barns, barn to the north has concrete radiant floors and 2 story office, lovely partly fenced backyard, side patio, pond, and over 60 acres of tillable land. Make your dreams become reality here; farming, vineyard, brewery, wedding venue, vehicle storage, shop, horses, sheep, B&B, the sky is the limit. Natural gas and public water!