4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $84,900

This home is a great single family home. but is also zoned as a two family residential property with it being easily converted back to 2 one bedroom apartments. There is also room for another bedroom on the second floor subject to C/of Auburn approval. As a single family, this home has at least 4 bedrooms with the potential to add one more on the first floor, 2 full baths, large garage, and nice back yard. In either case, this home is great for an owner occupant or investor with very good income potential.