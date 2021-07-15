Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Move-in condition. First floor laundry; modern kitchen with appliances; family room with sliding glass doors to deck; central air - 4 yrs; furnace - 4 yr; roof - 2 yr. w/+warranty; newer replacement windows; new water lines from street to house. MUST SEE!!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,000
