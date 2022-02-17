 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,000

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,000

Estate house being sold as is. Windows,Roof,Furnace,Hot water tank, electric upgrade and new vinyl siding all done in 2015.Has half bath and laundry on first floor. Large fenced in yard with barn that needs work on roof.Enclosed front porch and large handicap ramp. With a little TLC home has great potential.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News