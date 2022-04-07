 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,900

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $94,900

Located in a nice quiet neighborhood walking distance to the Y Field and Seward Elementary School, this property has over 1500 square feet with a 1 floor bedroom and full bath, with 3 more bedrooms and full bath on the second story. This two-story colonial home is a must see. Set up an appointment today.

