4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $99,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home located on 19 Mary St. In Seward elementary school district. Walking distance to downtown Auburn, schools and playgrounds. This house has central air! As you enter the house you have a huge living room with gorgeous hardwood floors. There is a full bath on the first floor and second floor. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with a huge master bedroom being one of them. Very nice kitchen with dishwasher and breakfast bar. A nice back-porch to enjoy coffee in the morning with a large fenced in backyard. Come see this home ASAP as it is priced to sell!!!!