 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $128,800

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $128,800

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 2/19/22 from 12 to 2pm. Charming Classic Cape, postal address is Aurora, in the Town of Venice, a convenient location between Auburn and Ithaca. Home features two bedrooms down and two bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout.Main Level features Formal Living Room, Open Kitchen to Dining/Bonus Room Combination (built-in desk), Kitchen access to sunset deck, Full Bathroom with Tub & Shower, Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom could also be Laundry Room/Home Office, Large Closets throughout house. Upper Level 2 Bedrooms, a potential Commode Bathroom, Large Closet with access to eaves storage space. There is a full walk-out cellar. Large Attached Two Car Garage with Attic Space & two access doors. There is peeling paint may not work for FHA. Drive by and check this place out! Call your Buyer's Agent now!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News