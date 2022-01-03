4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $149,000

First time ever on the market! Charming Classic Cape, postal address is Aurora, in the Town of Venice, a convenient location between Auburn and Ithaca. Home features two bedrooms down and two bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout.Main Level features Formal Living Room, Open Kitchen to Dining/Bonus Room Combination (built-in desk), Kitchen access to sunset deck, Full Bathroom with Tub & Shower, Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom could also be Laundry Room/Home Office, Large Closets throughout house. Upper Level 2 Bedrooms, a potential Commode Bathroom, Large Closet with access to eaves storage space. There is a full walk-out cellar. Large Attached Two Car Garage with Attic Space & two access doors. There is peeling paint may not work for FHA. Drive by and check this place out! Call your Buyer's Agent now!