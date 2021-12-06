First time ever on the market! Charming Classic Cape, postal address is Aurora, in the Town of Venice, a convenient location between Auburn and Ithaca. Home features two bedrooms down and two bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout.Main Level features Formal Living Room, Open Kitchen to Dining/Bonus Room Combination (built-in desk), Kitchen access to sunset deck, Full Bathroom with Tub & Shower, Bedroom & 2nd Bedroom could also be Laundry Room/Home Office, Large Closets throughout house. Upper Level 2 Bedrooms, a potential Commode Bathroom, Large Closet with access to eaves storage space. There is a full walk-out cellar. Large Attached Two Car Garage with Attic Space & two access doors. There is peeling paint may not work for FHA. Drive by and check this place out! Call your Buyer's Agent now!
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $165,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A GoFundMe has been launched for a woman in the critical care unit at Auburn Community Hospital.
Multiple juvenile defendants face charges after they were found last week by Auburn police in a stolen vehicle.
When it comes to food, malls are known for pizza, burgers, maybe Chinese and not much else.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Bells will be ringing and glasses will be clinking this weekend at Prison City Brewing when it hosts a new holiday market event.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Following a four-month investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, a Rochester man allegedly connected to burglaries in Auburn and thr…
When Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy began knocking on doors this election season, there were a few concerns he expected to hear.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to MLB's lockout, Tim Locastro was non-tendered by the Boston Red Sox. The Auburn native is now a free agent.