OPEN HOUSE Sunday 3/27/22 2pm - 3:30pm. Spacious custom built ranch, in the Village of Aurora on a quiet back road near Wells College. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths in total; Owner's Ensuite private, on north side and 3 bedrooms and full bath on south off hallway. There are hardwoods floors throughout. The large formal living room with wood burning fireplace is the center of the home on westside (sunsets), the formal dining room and eat in kitchen are on the east (sunrise). There is a covered breeze way to the 1 car detached garage. Full lower basement level. This property is minutes walking distance to a public access to Cayuga Lake at the Wells College boathouse. Village residents can get access to the Wells College recreational center and food services. Aurora is a walkable village on the East side of Cayuga Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes.
4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $348,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.