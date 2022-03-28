4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $348,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 3/27/22 2pm - 3:30pm. Spacious custom built ranch, in the Village of Aurora on a quiet back road near Wells College. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths in total; Owner's Ensuite private, on north side and 3 bedrooms and full bath on south off hallway. There are hardwoods floors throughout. The large formal living room with wood burning fireplace is the center of the home on westside (sunsets), the formal dining room and eat in kitchen are on the east (sunrise). There is a covered breeze way to the 1 car detached garage. Full lower basement level. This property is minutes walking distance to a public access to Cayuga Lake at the Wells College boathouse. Village residents can get access to the Wells College recreational center and food services. Aurora is a walkable village on the East side of Cayuga Lake in the heart of the Finger Lakes.