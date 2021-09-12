4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $468,800

If you can live anywhere why not here, privacy, acreage, lake views and spacious home w/ high speed internet. This 2864 square foot Center Hall Colonial with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths is s privately situated on just under 10 acres. This property has been extensively renovated and upgraded in 21. New kitchen countertops, new appliances, bathrooms, flooring, lighting fixtures, and several new doors and windows. The formals rooms include dining room living room w/ gas fireplace and the open concept kitchen and family room w/ gas fireplace, and access to the expansive back deck w/ retractable awning. Potential for main level bedroom exists. Large 3 bay garage with workshop space and access to the full basement. Work from Home, Location is EVERYTHING! Just south of Aurora NY, Wells, College with an easy commute to Ithaca, Auburn, Syracuse, Cortland, Geneva. Within an hour drive of 3 major airports. On the Cayuga Lake wine trail. Minutes to Long Point State park boat launch.