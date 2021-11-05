4 Bedroom Home in Aurora - $585,000

Stunning blend of early American architecture and perfect Finger Lakes locale set in the most beautiful "you imagined it" village of Aurora, NY. The circa 1810 Peter Fort house stands tall on a glacially formed hillside overlooking Cayuga Lake. This majestic Adam Style Colonial is festoon with high style details from it's centered dominant gable and lunette window with spiderweb muntin, to its ornate dentil cornice with modillions! Enjoy the sprawling full-length porch with colonial columns and acorn finials. To step inside this historic treasure is to step back in time as you look through the same wavy glass windows that Colonel Fort whom served in the War of 1812 with President Andrew Jackson once had. Impressive entry foyer w/elegant staircase, high ceilings & ornate plaster moldings. Formal Dining & Living rooms each with frplcs, ornate trim & blt-ins. A cozy rear parlor and modern maple kitchen with ample storage completes the main floor. Beautifully appointed west facing bdrms w/frplcs beam with natural light. A walkout LL leads to a vegetable garden and verdant grounds. Vacation escape or year round, make this time-honored Finger Lakes relic yours! A Museum you can live in!