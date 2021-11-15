4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $129,900

Great 4 bedroom cape cod home situated on spacious fully fenced double lot in the Village of Baldwinsville. Home newly sided approximately 7 years ago, along with many new windows. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, first floor bedrooms and hallway - ready to be refinished to your desired look. Formal dining room features plenty of natural light plus corner built-in. Attached garage allows for you to park your car inside during winter and not worry about brushing snow off in the winter mornings. Fully fenced yard provides excellent space to let pets outside, and to keep children in the yard. Patio off back of home gives area to eat outside, relax and enjoy. Breezeway from garage to home offers space for shoes, boots and coats, keeping the mess out of your home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a 4 bedroom home situated on an outstanding fully fenced double lot!