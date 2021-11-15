Great 4 bedroom cape cod home situated on spacious fully fenced double lot in the Village of Baldwinsville. Home newly sided approximately 7 years ago, along with many new windows. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, first floor bedrooms and hallway - ready to be refinished to your desired look. Formal dining room features plenty of natural light plus corner built-in. Attached garage allows for you to park your car inside during winter and not worry about brushing snow off in the winter mornings. Fully fenced yard provides excellent space to let pets outside, and to keep children in the yard. Patio off back of home gives area to eat outside, relax and enjoy. Breezeway from garage to home offers space for shoes, boots and coats, keeping the mess out of your home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a 4 bedroom home situated on an outstanding fully fenced double lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A downtown Auburn restaurant announced Monday that it will close after a little more than five years in business.
A diesel engine business that started decades ago in an Auburn garage and grew to include 330 people in five states is now part of a national …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The absentee ballot counting for Auburn's election has resulted in the two Democratic candidates for city council seats adding to their leads …
ELBRIDGE — The construction of a manure storage lagoon that can hold 6 million gallons of waste has prompted concern from Elbridge neighbors w…
A longtime Skaneateles restaurant will close, but the legacy of another will live on there.
With Cayuga County on its way to matching or surpassing last year's high suicide rate, a local physician is stressing the need for better ment…