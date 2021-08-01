Welcome to 7617 W Sorrell Hill Rd, a charming farmhouse situated on over 2.5 acres in the Baldwinsville school district. Featuring 4 bedrooms and over 1,700 square feet, there is a large mudroom, good size eat-in kitchen, and a spacious living area with a wood stove. All the appliances, including the washer/dryer, AC units, and kitchen appliances stay with the home. On the exterior, the updated vinyl siding and replacement windows are an added bonus. The yard includes both woods and a nice size lawn, a barn for additional storage space, and there's even a small orchard of apple trees! If you've been looking for privacy and space to roam, all within a convenient location in Baldwinsville, this is it! Open house scheduled for Sunday 6/13 from 12:30-2:30.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $149,900
