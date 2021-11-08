 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $159,900

Welcome home to a charming raised ranch in beautiful Baldwinsville! The lower level has a family room, office, bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry area, and there are three additional bedrooms on the upper level. A deck overlooks the spacious backyard that is fully fenced-in with a shed, giving you privacy and many possibilities for all of your outdoor activities. The potential is endless, so come and see all that this Baldwinsville gem has to offer!

