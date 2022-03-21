 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $169,900

Beautiful, well-maintained ranch in the Indian Springs neighborhood; eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar; formal dining area; wood floors throughout the dining room, living room and three bedrooms; slider off the dining room to the deck, fully fenced backyard and in-ground pool; partially finished basement with family room area and fourth bedroom. Other side of basement has workshop, mechanicals, and washer/dryer area. Roof, French Drain, Sump Pump, Central Air and Furnace new in 2018. Walking distance to the Village and restaurants and shops, but no Village taxes! Minutes from 690.

