Completely remodeled ranch in the Village of Bville. Immediately you’ll notice a brand new roof, windows, siding, doors, and sealed driveway in front of the attached garage. Inside you’ll be greeted with gleaming refinished original hardwood floors throughout much of the home. The cozy living room offers a wood burning fireplace with wood wall accent. The open kitchen features 2-level granite countertops, stainless appliances, semi-custom cabinetry, garbage disposal, and LVT flooring. The adjacent dining area is light and bright with sliding glass door giving access to the backyard, ready for your outdoor oasis vision. Next to a spacious linen closet is a new bathroom featuring a custom tile shower. Each of the 4 bedrooms adorns more beautiful hardwood flooring. With a fresh facelift, the mudroom offers an abundance of storage solutions from pantry needs to muddy shoes. The full basement is wide open for finishing or storage. You’ll be comfortable year round with the tuned up furnace (excellent condition) and brand new AC unit. This home has been meticulously renovated to be enjoyed practically maintenance free for many years. Delayed negotiations till 6/7/21 @ 5pm View More
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $179,900
