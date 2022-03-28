4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $179,900

All the hard work has been done for you! Come and see how This 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home has been beautifully remodeled! New driveway, exterior lighting, walkway, stairs and fresh mulch. Freshly painted interior and new flooring throughout including prefinished hardwood’s on the first floor. Full bath remodeled with new vanity, light fixtures and tiled tub surround. The kitchen has been fully remodeled to create a desirable open concept with new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. enjoy having meals and looking out the new French door leading to the brand new deck right off the kitchen. Great for grilling and entertaining for easy access to your huge backyard. Walkout basement with fourth bedroom, additional family room with fireplace and updated half bath. Move right in and Enjoy! Showings to start 3/25 8am. Offers due by 5pm 3/27