All the hard work has been done for you! Come and see how This 4 bedroom 1 and a half bath home has been beautifully remodeled! New driveway, exterior lighting, walkway, stairs and fresh mulch. Freshly painted interior and new flooring throughout including prefinished hardwood’s on the first floor. Full bath remodeled with new vanity, light fixtures and tiled tub surround. The kitchen has been fully remodeled to create a desirable open concept with new appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. enjoy having meals and looking out the new French door leading to the brand new deck right off the kitchen. Great for grilling and entertaining for easy access to your huge backyard. Walkout basement with fourth bedroom, additional family room with fireplace and updated half bath. Move right in and Enjoy! Showings to start 3/25 8am. Offers due by 5pm 3/27
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.