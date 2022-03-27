This adorable Baldwinsville Village bungalow was purchased from HUD in 2019 and has been completely restored to its original 1936 charm. The full bath on the second floor is completely new with heated floor, walk in shower, towel warmer, beautiful tile work, and dual vanity. The finished attic is accessible through the master bedroom and would make a perfect office or den. Downstairs, the half bath still has its original marble hex tile and corner sink. The 1936 wooden kitchen cabinets have been slightly modified and the entire kitchen updated with quartz countertops, touch-activated faucet, and new stainless appliances. Enjoy sitting on the front porch on one of the quietest streets in the village 3 seasons of the year. Since 2019 all mechanicals have been replaced and a complete water system installed including reverse osmosis. The roof, driveway, patio, garage door, exterior doors, and many windows are new as well. Don't miss this rare turnkey village beauty. **Negotiations are delayed until 3/28/2022 at noon.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $189,000
