4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $189,900

This Adorable Home with and Accompanying Guest House offers Opportunity to Enjoy Village Living at a Very Affordable Price. Boasting 1230 SqFt this Newly Remodeled "Main" Home offers 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, New Carpeting, New Pergo Laminate Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior, New Boiler, New Hot Water Tank, 1st Floor W/D Hook ups, Newer Vinyl Windows and a Newer Roof. The Bonus 360 SqFT Guest House is Perfect as an in-law Apartment or Rental Income. The Guest Home is also Freshly Painted Inside and Out, Offers Newer Windows, Newer Appliances and a New Hot Water Tank. Walking Distance from the Highly Desirable Village of Baldwinsville, Close to Shopping, Rte 690 and the Thruway. Baldwinsville Schools. Final and Best due on Friday 11/19/2021 @ 4PM.