This Adorable Home with and Accompanying Guest House offers Opportunity to Enjoy Village Living at a Very Affordable Price. Boasting 1230 SqFt this Newly Remodeled "Main" Home offers 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, New Carpeting, New Pergo Laminate Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior and Exterior, New Boiler, New Hot Water Tank, 1st Floor W/D Hook ups, Newer Vinyl Windows and a Newer Roof. The Bonus 360 SqFT Guest House is Perfect as an in-law Apartment or Rental Income. The Guest Home is also Freshly Painted Inside and Out, Offers Newer Windows, Newer Appliances and a New Hot Water Tank. Walking Distance from the Highly Desirable Village of Baldwinsville, Close to Shopping, Rte 690 and the Thruway. Baldwinsville Schools. Final and Best due on Friday 11/19/2021 @ 4PM.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man and woman were taken into custody in connection with a bank robbery reported on Auburn's west side Wednesday afternoon.
Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said a man found in a stolen truck in Cayuga County is responsible for a string of crimes in the surrounding area.
The following closings and cancellations have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 11:
Police said a routine visit by a probation officer uncovered handguns and drugs at a home in Union Springs.
Matt Ferguson calls it "the A&M difference."
U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who represented Cayuga County and three other central New York counties in Congress for four terms, announc…
An Auburn teenager was among two people arrested this week as police sought to identify two people suspected of stealing a car with two dogs inside.