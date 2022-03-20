4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $199,500

This house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With the open floor plan, you have plenty of room from kitchen straight through to the Living room. There is a second floor laundry shoot that sends the clothes down to the first floor laundry area. Each bedroom is spacious and has plenty of closet space. Downstairs bedroom can be used as home office as well. Full wall built in entertainment center offers extra space for pictures, nicknacks, books, and more! The house sits on property with empty lots on both sides, and 10 plus acres of empty wooded land behind it. Easy access to 690.