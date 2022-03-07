This beautiful well-maintained colonial in the Baldwinsville school district has only had two previous owners and is ready for the third! Many updates throughout including a half bath on the first floor, both full baths recently remodeled, granite counter tops, hardwoods throughout, and stainless-steel appliances. The outside is just as amazing as the inside with a huge fully fenced in backyard and beautiful landscaping. There's nothing to do but move in and make it yours! Actual sqaure footage is 1670 the den was added by previous owner adding to the sqaure feet. Delayed showings beginning 03/03/2022 at 5pm.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Auburn Police Department officer is facing sexual abuse and official misconduct charges accusing him of having an inappropriate relationshi…
The mother of an Auburn teenager convicted of murder last year was sentenced Thursday for intimidating a witness in that case, as well as poss…
Chipotle Mexican Grill could be the next restaurant chain to come to Grant Avenue.
A customer who purchased a Powerball ticket at a Cayuga County convenience store is $50,000 richer.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Two years after opening a medical oncology and hematology center within its existing main building, Auburn Community Hospital is seeking a ser…
An Auburn woman has turned her talent for taking pictures of beautiful views into a business.
State police have charged a Syracuse man with illegally possessing a loaded weapon — and may add charges related to a burglary — after they to…