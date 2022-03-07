4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $215,000

This beautiful well-maintained colonial in the Baldwinsville school district has only had two previous owners and is ready for the third! Many updates throughout including a half bath on the first floor, both full baths recently remodeled, granite counter tops, hardwoods throughout, and stainless-steel appliances. The outside is just as amazing as the inside with a huge fully fenced in backyard and beautiful landscaping. There's nothing to do but move in and make it yours! Actual sqaure footage is 1670 the den was added by previous owner adding to the sqaure feet. Delayed showings beginning 03/03/2022 at 5pm.