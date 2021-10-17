This house has beautiful hardwood floors throughout. With the open floor plan, you have plenty of room from kitchen straight through to the Living room. There is a second floor laundry shoot that sends the clothes down to the first floor laundry area. Each bedroom is spacious and has plenty of closet space. Downstairs bedroom can be used as home office as well. Full wall built in entertainment center offers extra space for pictures, nicknacks, books, and more! The house sits on property with empty lots on both sides, and 10 plus acres of empty wooded land behind it. Easy access to 690.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $219,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cannabis company Terrapin has announced plans to open a production facility in Auburn.
A husband and wife who worked as pharmacists at local Kinney Drugs stores are suing the company for firing them after they refused to administ…
Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturd…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn High's varsity football game scheduled for this Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius has been canceled.
A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the second virus-related fatality in October and the 105th since the pandemic began in March 2020.
PORT BYRON — What was Brenda's is now Brian and Bonnie's.
An Auburn native has turned his first-place finish at a local business competition into a new local marketing and graphic design company.
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car accident in Locke on Friday night, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.