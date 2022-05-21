Beautiful two story colonial easy access to 690 to downtown and hospitals. Sparkling clean and spacious throughout. Chef's kitchen with island, lots of counters, cabinets and pantry. Large open concept family room, bright morning room with breakfast bar, mud room, living room and fully insulated basement with exit. Great for gym, play or storage! Master bedroom en suite spa like bath with soaking tub and shower. Huge bedrooms, upstairs laundry, all appliances and window treatments convey. Surround sound throughout the house. Central air, patio and fenced yard is ready for summer fun. Nature lover's backyard in a beautiful private setting. Energy efficient. Larger model and larger lot in Marian Meadows. Won't last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $324,900
