Gorgeous views of the Seneca River from your very own 113 feet of waterfront. This meticulously maintained ranch has a modern open floor plan, four bedrooms, attached garage, and amazing outdoor living space. Enjoy watching the wildlife or fish off your permanent dock at the water’s edge or spend the afternoon taking in the view on your spacious deck. The home is surrounded by luscious yard and perennial gardens. Entertain in the cozy kitchen or read a book by the gas fireplace. This home exudes comfort and relaxation! The main bedroom is perfectly situated with a spectacular view of the water through expansive sliding doors and features double closets and lots of space. This property is perfectly situated near Route 690, the Thruway and not far from the Village of Baldwinsville.
4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provide…
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the me…