4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $359,000

Gorgeous views of the Seneca River from your very own 113 feet of waterfront. This meticulously maintained ranch has a modern open floor plan, four bedrooms, attached garage, and amazing outdoor living space. Enjoy watching the wildlife or fish off your permanent dock at the water’s edge or spend the afternoon taking in the view on your spacious deck. The home is surrounded by luscious yard and perennial gardens. Entertain in the cozy kitchen or read a book by the gas fireplace. This home exudes comfort and relaxation! The main bedroom is perfectly situated with a spectacular view of the water through expansive sliding doors and features double closets and lots of space. This property is perfectly situated near Route 690, the Thruway and not far from the Village of Baldwinsville.