4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $359,900

Stunning, immaculately maintained colonial situated on an oversized corner lot in Abbott's Landing. So many updates recently done including the entire inside painted along with the outside and new facia installed. Kitchen completely remodeled with brand new countertops, appliances , and large custom island with cooktop and unique seating on the end. Oversized master bedroom with ensuite bathroom including a claw tub and stand up shower. There is also a sitting room off of the master great for a reading area. Fully finished basement including a full bath and room for a gym or 4th bedroom. Gorgeous bar for entertaining. New deck to sit out and enjoy a peaceful setting looking at a herb garden and beautiful lilac trees or lounge in the hot tub on the stone patio. Square footage does not include finished basement of approximately 800 sq/ft. All of this ready for a new owner to love.