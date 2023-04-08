Visit the public Open House on Saturday, 4/8 from 12:00p -2:00pm! Welcome to your move-in ready Colonial home in the Baldwinsville School District! This 2016 built home sits on one of the larger lots in the popular Marion Meadows neighborhood, with complete privacy with no rear neighbors. Your first floor features an open layout between living, dining and kitchen areas with loads of natural light. The kitchen features a large island, gas stove and the perfect amount of cabinets, storage and counter space. Adjacent to your main living room is a bonus room for your office, playroom or guest space! Upstairs, you'll find a primary bedroom with a primary bathroom suite, and 3 large secondary bedrooms with their own guest bath. The unfinished basement space is ready for your vision with plumbing & insulation present. Showings to begin on Thursday 4/6 at 9:00am. Delayed Negotiations on any offers after Monday, 4/10 at 6:00pm.